Mainland to facilitate Taiwan firms’ progress

A man rides a bike past the National Development and Reform Commission in Beijing. Photo: VCG

Companies from the island of Taiwan are being encouraged to participate in projects involving major technological equipment, industrial innovation centers and other activities under equal treatment in the Chinese mainland, which could facilitate their technological innovation and quality development, an official said.



This process has important meaning for Taiwan's economic growth, which has been slowing for years, and the development of its technology sector, Dai Shugeng, director of the International Finance Research Office at Xiamen University, told the Global Times on Wednesday.



In terms of industry development, the mainland has surpassed Taiwan in many technological fields, Dai said, and the measures could offer great opportunities and cooperation for Taiwan companies under the condition of equal treatment.



"The Chinese mainland welcomes Taiwan-funded companies to make full use of the vast market and development opportunities in the mainland to enhance technological innovation capabilities and market competitiveness," Zheng Chiping, deputy director of the Department of Foreign Capital and Overseas Investment of China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), said at a press conference on Wednesday.



The mainland has a full range of industries, ranking first in manufacturing scale in the world, and it has rapidly improved its industrial technology, Zheng told the media.



Among the "26 measures" rolled out by the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office and the NDRC in November, the first measure noted that Taiwan-funded companies could equally take part in projects involving major technological equipment, construction of industrial innovation centers, engineering research centers and other activities.



Taiwan companies could enjoy equal treatment with companies from the mainland, Zhang said, adding that some Taiwan-based companies are actively participating in these projects and enjoying preferential policies such as full refunds of value-added tax.