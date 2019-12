Compared with when it returned to China in 1999, the Macao SAR now enjoys stable social order, booming investment and trade, and more ambition to enhance its competitiveness in the financial sector. Despite the unlikelihood that Macao will compete with its neighboring financial hub Hong Kong, the city is now fired up to play a more active role in the integration of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to diversify its economy. (See story on Page S4-5 )