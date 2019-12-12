Ice cubes collected from frozen Songhua River to be used in city decoration in Harbin

Workers collect ice from the Songhua River in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 11, 2019. Ice cubes collected from the frozen Songhua River will be used in decoration of the city. (Photo by Xie Jianfei/Xinhua)

Aerial photo shows workers collecting ice from the Songhua River in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 11, 2019. Ice cubes collected from the frozen Songhua River will be used in decoration of the city. (Photo by Xie Jianfei/Xinhua)

