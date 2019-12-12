Water supply and sanitation systems severely affected by conflict in Yemen: UNICEF

A child stands by bottles as he fills them with water provided by a charity pump in Sanaa, Yemen, on Dec. 11, 2019. According to UNICEF, the water supply and sanitation systems have been severely affected by the conflict in Yemen. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)

