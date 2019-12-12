Hengqin Port under construction in China's Guangdong

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 11, 2019 shows an exterior view of the Hengqin Port in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. The construction of the new Hengqin Port and an integrated transportation hub runs smoothly. It is expected that the daily crossings at the Hengqin Port will reach up to 222,000 once the new port begins operation. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

A worker adjusts security check equipment at the Hengqin Port in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 11, 2019. The construction of the new Hengqin Port and an integrated transportation hub runs smoothly. It is expected that the daily crossings at the Hengqin Port will reach up to 222,000 once the new port begins operation. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Photo taken on Dec. 11, 2019 shows an exterior view of the Hengqin Port in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. The construction of the new Hengqin Port and an integrated transportation hub runs smoothly. It is expected that the daily crossings at the Hengqin Port will reach up to 222,000 once the new port begins operation. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Photo taken on Dec. 11, 2019 shows self-checking passages at the Hengqin Port in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. The construction of the new Hengqin Port and an integrated transportation hub runs smoothly. It is expected that the daily crossings at the Hengqin Port will reach up to 222,000 once the new port begins operation. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 10, 2019 shows an exterior view of the Hengqin Port in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. The construction of the new Hengqin Port and an integrated transportation hub runs smoothly. It is expected that the daily crossings at the Hengqin Port will reach up to 222,000 once the new port begins operation. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Photo taken on Dec. 11, 2019 shows a signboard of "China Customs" at the Hengqin Port in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. The construction of the new Hengqin Port and an integrated transportation hub runs smoothly. It is expected that the daily crossings at the Hengqin Port will reach up to 222,000 once the new port begins operation. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Construction workers work at the Hengqin Port in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 11, 2019. The construction of the new Hengqin Port and an integrated transportation hub runs smoothly. It is expected that the daily crossings at the Hengqin Port will reach up to 222,000 once the new port begins operation. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 11, 2019 shows a view of the Hengqin Port and the Lotus Bridge in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. The construction of the new Hengqin Port and an integrated transportation hub runs smoothly. It is expected that the daily crossings at the Hengqin Port will reach up to 222,000 once the new port begins operation. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)