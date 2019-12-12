Igloo a hot choice in China’s northernmost city

A visitor poses for a photo in a sleeping bag inside an igloo in Mohe, Heilongjiang Province, on November 30. Photo: CNSphoto

Though winter temperatures can be as low as minus 50 C in Mohe, China's northernmost city in Heilongjiang Province, tourists still cannot get enough of it.Three igloos opened to the public in late November in the Mohe Arctic Village, known for its specular snow landscape, clear starry sky and polar lights, have become an instant hit among tourists.All the furniture, from beds and sofas to the wine cabinet, have each been crafted from ice and snow. Blankets, sleeping bags and warm clothing are also available in the room.Covering a combined area of about 100 square meters, the average indoor temperature of the igloo is about minus 5 C. Visitors can also visit the igloos during the day."Having hot pot in this ice and snow house must be great," said a tourist surnamed Liang, from Sichuan Province. "This is the first time I have seen an igloo, and it's beautiful."Mohe has an annual ice and snow period of up to eight months, making it a top tourist destination in winter. The city has developed a variety of winter tourism programs including the Arctic Plaza of China, an ice sculpture garden, ice and snow amusement park and ice maze.