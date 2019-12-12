Visitors watch art installations in Kolkata, India

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/12/12 10:52:24

Exhibits are displayed at the exhibition named "There is Nothing Natural or Inevitable about Violence towards Women" in Kolkata, India on Dec. 10, 2019. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)


 

Visitors watch art installations at the exhibition named "There is Nothing Natural or Inevitable about Violence towards Women" in Kolkata, India on Dec. 10, 2019. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)


 

Visitors watch art installations at the exhibition named "There is Nothing Natural or Inevitable about Violence towards Women" in Kolkata, India on Dec. 10, 2019. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)


 

Visitors watch art installations at the exhibition named "There is Nothing Natural or Inevitable about Violence towards Women" in Kolkata, India on Dec. 10, 2019. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)


 

An art installation is seen at the exhibition named "There is Nothing Natural or Inevitable about Violence towards Women" in Kolkata, India on Dec. 10, 2019. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus