Scenery of Blue Moon Valley in Lijiang, SW China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/12/12 10:57:30

People take photos at the Blue Moon Valley in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 10, 2019. (Xinhua/Yang Zongyou)


 

Tourists visit the Blue Moon Valley in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 10, 2019. (Xinhua/Yang Zongyou)


 

Tourists visit the Blue Moon Valley in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 10, 2019. (Xinhua/Yang Zongyou)


 

Tourists visit the Blue Moon Valley in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 10, 2019. (Xinhua/Yang Zongyou)


 

Photo taken on Dec. 10, 2019 shows the scenery of Blue Moon Valley in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Zongyou)


 

Photo taken on Dec. 10, 2019 shows the scenery of Blue Moon Valley in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Zongyou)


 

Photo taken on Dec. 10, 2019 shows the scenery of Blue Moon Valley in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Zongyou)


 

Photo taken on Dec. 10, 2019 shows the scenery of Blue Moon Valley in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Zongyou)


 

Tourists pose for photos at the Blue Moon Valley in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 10, 2019. (Xinhua/Yang Zongyou)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus