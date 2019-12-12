People visit Christmas stores in Tehran, Iran

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/12/12 11:01:15

An Iranian girl looks at Christmas decorations on a street in Tehran, Iran, on Dec. 10, 2019. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)


 

A man poses for photos with people dressed as Santa Claus on a street in Tehran, Iran, on Dec. 10, 2019. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)


 

People visit Christmas stores in Tehran, Iran, on Dec. 10, 2019. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)


 

An Iranian girl visits a Christmas market in Tehran, Iran, on Dec. 10, 2019. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)


 

People look at Christmas decorations on a street in Tehran, Iran, on Dec. 10, 2019. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus