An Iranian girl looks at Christmas decorations on a street in Tehran, Iran, on Dec. 10, 2019. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)

A man poses for photos with people dressed as Santa Claus on a street in Tehran, Iran, on Dec. 10, 2019. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)

People visit Christmas stores in Tehran, Iran, on Dec. 10, 2019. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)

An Iranian girl visits a Christmas market in Tehran, Iran, on Dec. 10, 2019. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)

People look at Christmas decorations on a street in Tehran, Iran, on Dec. 10, 2019. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)