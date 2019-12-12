Highlights of Czech Design Week

Visitors learn about crystal or glass products at the exhibition of Czech Design Week in Prague, the Czech Republic, Dec. 11, 2019. The Czech Design Week brings together the works of more than 150 designers from around the world, and also hosts a series of lectures and forums. The entire event will last till the Dec. 15. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)

A visitor looks at a vase at the exhibition of Czech Design Week in Prague, the Czech Republic, Dec. 11, 2019. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)

A girl touches an exhibit at the exhibition of Czech Design Week in Prague, the Czech Republic, Dec. 11, 2019. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)

Visitors learn about hand-carved wooden products at the exhibition of Czech Design Week in Prague, the Czech Republic, Dec. 11, 2019. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)

An exhibitor displays his jewelry collection at the exhibition of Czech Design Week in Prague, the Czech Republic, Dec. 11, 2019. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)