Nanhe County optimizes agricultural industry structure to boost rural economy

An employee picks up cucumbers at a greenhouse of a modern agricultural demonstration garden in Nanhe County, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 11, 2019. In recent years, Nanhe county has been optimizing the structure of its agricultural industry to boost rural economy. With the construction of modern agricultural zones, local authorities introduced modern technologies and "industrialization" management ideas to develop local brands, smart farms, ecological tourism and other forms of agriculture with local features to help increase farmers' income. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

An employee delivers boxes of cucumbers at a greenhouse of a modern agricultural demonstration garden in Nanhe County, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 11, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Vistors pick up fruits at a greenhouse of a modern agricultural demonstration garden in Nanhe County, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 11, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

An employee works at a greenhouse of a modern agricultural demonstration garden in Nanhe County, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 11, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Employees work at a greenhouse of a modern agricultural demonstration garden in Nanhe County, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 11, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Employees work at a greenhouse of a modern agricultural demonstration garden in Nanhe County, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 11, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Employees pile up boxes of cucumbers at a greenhouse of a modern agricultural demonstration garden in Nanhe County, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 11, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Vistors show freshly picked fruit at a greenhouse of a modern agricultural demonstration garden in Nanhe County, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 11, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Employees work at a greenhouse of a modern agricultural demonstration garden in Nanhe County, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 11, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)