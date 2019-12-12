New Zealand police to recover bodies from White Island on Friday morning

Visitors are evacuated during the volcanic eruption at New Zealand's White Island, Dec. 9, 2019. (Photo provided by Michael Schade/Handout via Xinhua)

New Zealand Police will recover the bodies from the White Island on Friday morning, announced National Operations Commander, Deputy Commissioner John Tims on Thursday afternoon.In a media release, Tims said that the New Zealand Police were finalizing a plan to recover the bodies from White Island Friday morning. Families will be briefed on the operation later Thursday afternoon.GNS scientist Graham Leonard said that the island is highly volatile at the moment.GeoNet volcanologists provided updated calculations earlier Thursday afternoon of the chance of another eruption on White Island.Their new calculation was that there is a 50-60 percent chance of an eruption occurring that could impact outside of the marked vent area within the next 24 hours.Families and friends of the people missing on the island were waiting anxiously for the recovery operation. However, it was deemed too dangerous.Police Minister Stuart Nash said he understands the frustration of families wanting to recover their loved-ones from White Island. But they were taking advice from scientists and taking into account all of the risks before sending people there.Since around 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday the level of volcanic tremor has significantly increased at the island, said GeoNet on Wednesday.The volcanic eruption on White Island has already caused eight deaths and nine missing presumed dead, with 21 people remained in New Zealand hospitals.Two Chinese nationals were among those injured in the volcanic eruption on the White Island in the Eastern Bay of Plenty of New Zealand's North Island, according to the Chinese Embassy in New Zealand.