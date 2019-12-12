Tunisia hosts conference on enhancing Arab security cooperation

The 43rd Conference of Arab Police and Security Leaders is held in Tunis, Tunisia, Dec. 11, 2019. The conference kicked off in Tunis on Wednesday to discuss means to enhance pan-Arab cooperation in the field of security. (Photo by Adele Ezzine/Xinhua)

Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed (C, front) poses for photos with guests attending the 43rd Conference of Arab Police and Security Leaders in Tunis, Tunisia, Dec. 11, 2019. The 43rd Conference of Arab Police and Security Leaders kicked off in Tunis on Wednesday to discuss means to enhance pan-Arab cooperation in the field of security. (Photo by Adele Ezzine/Xinhua)

The 43rd Conference of Arab Police and Security Leaders kicked off in Tunis on Wednesday to discuss means to enhance pan-Arab cooperation in the field of security.Mohamed Ben Ali Koman, secretary general of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers, said the most serious security challenge facing Arab countries is the return of terrorists from the hotbeds of terrorism after the defeat of their organizations."The council is currently working on forming a team to monitor terrorist threats and analyze terrorist acts in order to keep up with the challenges related to terrorism in the Arab region," said Koman.The conference was attended by senior security officials from various Arab countries as well as representatives of the Arab League, Gulf Cooperation Council, and Arab Tourism Organization.