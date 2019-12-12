Puzzle

1 "___ Rich Asians"6 Courtroom figs.9 Big name in electric rides?14 Precise beam15 College email address ender16 Not cool17 Neighborhoods18 Rude infants?20 Give out, as hands21 A bank may waive one22 Before, to a poet23 What a derrick pumps25 Fertile places in deserts27 Machines that jumble pennies?32 Subway stop, briefly34 Kitchen gadget brand35 Part of a flower or a glass36 Legendary Native American athlete Jim39 Netflix alternative41 Aroma-therapy venue43 Putting to work44 Doles out46 Shorten, as a beard48 "The Matrix" role49 Asian New Year50 Fuel for the Greek gods?53 Unprocessed 23-Across55 Love poem?56 Part of what makes you you58 Supplies the food for61 Pond amphibian65 Complicated explanation interruption, and a hint to 18-, 27- and 50-Across67 Playful swimmer68 German steel city69 Ambulance letters70 Back in fashion71 Glossy finish72 Snitch73 Beagle, e.g.1 Dressed (in)2 Far from well-done3 Not on land4 Extreme fan5 Soph. and others6 Sleep ___ (busy student's woe)7 DeVine or Lambert8 Teach in place of9 What posters ship in10 Composer Brian11 Thin fry type12 Conveyance to the Hamptons, for short13 Church recess19 Fermenting agent in beer21 Touched down24 "No more, please"26 Those, in Barcelona27 "Enjoy ___-Cola"28 Lionize29 Good thing to dedicate oneself to30 Voting marks31 Like some nests and threats33 Sleep issue37 Like August on the East Coast, typically38 Haters may bruise them40 Tolkien trilogy, for short42 Triceps spot45 Pops47 Causes for excitement at the NYSE51 Y or N52 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's position54 Sch. with a Hartford campus56 Salon supplies57 Have a quick bite59 Actress Stone60 Do nothing62 "Novel" suffix63 "___ Off to See the Wizard"64 Walked66 Greta of "Russian Doll"67 Earth, e.g., in poetry

Solution