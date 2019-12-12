Crossword

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 "___ Rich Asians"

  6 Courtroom figs.

  9 Big name in electric rides?

 14 Precise beam

 15 College email address ender

 16 Not cool

 17 Neighborhoods

 18 Rude infants?

 20 Give out, as hands

 21 A bank may waive one

 22 Before, to a poet

 23 What a derrick pumps

 25 Fertile places in deserts

 27 Machines that jumble pennies?

 32 Subway stop, briefly

 34 Kitchen gadget brand

 35 Part of a flower or a glass

 36 Legendary Native American athlete Jim

 39 Netflix alternative

 41 Aroma-therapy venue

 43 Putting to work

 44 Doles out

 46 Shorten, as a beard

 48 "The Matrix" role

 49 Asian New Year

 50 Fuel for the Greek gods?

 53 Unprocessed 23-Across

 55 Love poem?

 56 Part of what makes you you

 58 Supplies the food for

 61 Pond amphibian

 65 Complicated explanation interruption, and a hint to 18-, 27- and 50-Across

 67 Playful swimmer

 68 German steel city

 69 Ambulance letters

 70 Back in fashion

 71 Glossy finish

 72 Snitch

 73 Beagle, e.g.

DOWN

  1 Dressed (in)

  2 Far from well-done

  3 Not on land

  4 Extreme fan

  5 Soph. and others

  6 Sleep ___ (busy student's woe)

  7 DeVine or Lambert

  8 Teach in place of

  9 What posters ship in

 10 Composer Brian

 11 Thin fry type

 12 Conveyance to the Hamptons, for short

 13 Church recess

 19 Fermenting agent in beer

 21 Touched down

 24 "No more, please"

 26 Those, in Barcelona

 27 "Enjoy ___-Cola"

 28 Lionize

 29 Good thing to dedicate oneself to

 30 Voting marks

 31 Like some nests and threats

 33 Sleep issue

 37 Like August on the East Coast, typically

 38 Haters may bruise them

 40 Tolkien trilogy, for short

 42 Triceps spot

 45 Pops

 47 Causes for excitement at the NYSE

 51 Y or N

 52 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's position

 54 Sch. with a Hartford campus

 56 Salon supplies

 57 Have a quick bite

 59 Actress Stone

 60 Do nothing

 62 "Novel" suffix

 63 "___ Off to See the Wizard"

 64 Walked

 66 Greta of "Russian Doll"

 67 Earth, e.g., in poetry

Solution



 

