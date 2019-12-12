Puzzle
ACROSS
1 "___ Rich Asians"
6 Courtroom figs.
9 Big name in electric rides?
14 Precise beam
15 College email address ender
16 Not cool
17 Neighborhoods
18 Rude infants?
20 Give out, as hands
21 A bank may waive one
22 Before, to a poet
23 What a derrick pumps
25 Fertile places in deserts
27 Machines that jumble pennies?
32 Subway stop, briefly
34 Kitchen gadget brand
35 Part of a flower or a glass
36 Legendary Native American athlete Jim
39 Netflix alternative
41 Aroma-therapy venue
43 Putting to work
44 Doles out
46 Shorten, as a beard
48 "The Matrix" role
49 Asian New Year
50 Fuel for the Greek gods?
53 Unprocessed 23-Across
55 Love poem?
56 Part of what makes you you
58 Supplies the food for
61 Pond amphibian
65 Complicated explanation interruption, and a hint to 18-, 27- and 50-Across
67 Playful swimmer
68 German steel city
69 Ambulance letters
70 Back in fashion
71 Glossy finish
72 Snitch
73 Beagle, e.g.DOWN
1 Dressed (in)
2 Far from well-done
3 Not on land
4 Extreme fan
5 Soph. and others
6 Sleep ___ (busy student's woe)
7 DeVine or Lambert
8 Teach in place of
9 What posters ship in
10 Composer Brian
11 Thin fry type
12 Conveyance to the Hamptons, for short
13 Church recess
19 Fermenting agent in beer
21 Touched down
24 "No more, please"
26 Those, in Barcelona
27 "Enjoy ___-Cola"
28 Lionize
29 Good thing to dedicate oneself to
30 Voting marks
31 Like some nests and threats
33 Sleep issue
37 Like August on the East Coast, typically
38 Haters may bruise them
40 Tolkien trilogy, for short
42 Triceps spot
45 Pops
47 Causes for excitement at the NYSE
51 Y or N
52 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's position
54 Sch. with a Hartford campus
56 Salon supplies
57 Have a quick bite
59 Actress Stone
60 Do nothing
62 "Novel" suffix
63 "___ Off to See the Wizard"
64 Walked
66 Greta of "Russian Doll"
67 Earth, e.g., in poetry
Solution