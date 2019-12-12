RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Emotional matters will prove distracting. You will have to follow your head, not your heart if you want to succeed today. Lady Luck will be at your side when it comes to money matters. Your lucky numbers: 2, 6, 9, 11, 15.Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Cold hard reality may throw cold water on your dreams today. While this doesn't mean you should give up on your ambitions, it might be time to reorganize your priorities. ✭✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)A family member may have something important to discuss with you. Do what you can to put this person at ease so they can open up to you without worry. Paying close attention to your surroundings is sure to pay off today. ✭✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)You have what it takes to get ahead, you just need to push a little bit harder. Dig deep inside yourself and you will uncover hidden strengths that will launch you to all new heights. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)Your boundless energy will make it difficult for others to keep up with you. Put more effort into home, family and your personal relationships with those who mean the most to you. ✭✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)With the weekend right around the corner, it's time to get out and have some fun with friends. This will be a great time to reconnect with those close to you. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)When working on home improvements make sure you focus more on comfort and convenience than the way things look. Opportunities to further your education are out there for you today, all you have to do is seek them out. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)As much as you may want to resist change, it is heading your way nevertheless. You can either roll with what is coming or get crushed in its path. It is time to adapt and overcome. A romantic encounter is sure to put a smile on your face. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)The alignment of the stars will favor walking your own path. Feel free to explore activities that link up well with your hobbies and interests. Spending some extra time focusing on your health and wellness is sure to pay off. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Your progress will slow to a crawl if you allow yourself to become distracted by trivial things. Approaching every task with energy and enthusiasm will make others want to work at your side. ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Knowledge is power. The more informed you are, the higher your chances of success today. Make sure you hang back and observe instead of just jumping in head first. Love is on the rise. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)It's fine to lend someone a helping hand, but do not allow others to take advantage of your good nature. If you don't stand up for yourself, no one else will. Domestic duties should be made a priority today. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)While your career is entering a very important phase, make sure you work hard to maintain those relationships that have seen you through to today. ✭✭✭✭