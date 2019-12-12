Man creates miniature versions of ancient buildings in Xi'an

The photo taken on December 11, 2019 shows miniature sculptures of ancient buildings of Xi’an city made by Liang Huaide. Liang, a 80-year-old man from Xi’an, Shaanxi province, spent over 20 years making the 200:1 miniature complex building, which includes the city’s landmarks like Giant Wild Goose Pagoda, the Bell Tower and Drum Tower. Made with mortise-tenon joint structures, Liang’s work consists of 100,000 parts. (Photo: China News Service/ Zhang Yuan)

The photo taken on December 11, 2019 shows miniature sculptures of ancient buildings of Xi’an city made by Liang Huaide. Liang, a 80-year-old man from Xi’an, Shaanxi province, spent over 20 years making the 200:1 miniature complex building, which includes the city’s landmarks like Giant Wild Goose Pagoda, the Bell Tower and Drum Tower. Made with mortise-tenon joint structures, Liang’s work consists of 100,000 parts. (Photo: China News Service/ Zhang Yuan)

The photo taken on December 11, 2019 shows miniature sculptures of ancient buildings of Xi’an city made by Liang Huaide. Liang, a 80-year-old man from Xi’an, Shaanxi province, spent over 20 years making the 200:1 miniature complex building, which includes the city’s landmarks like Giant Wild Goose Pagoda, the Bell Tower and Drum Tower. Made with mortise-tenon joint structures, Liang’s work consists of 100,000 parts. (Photo: China News Service/ Zhang Yuan)

The photo taken on December 11, 2019 shows miniature sculptures of ancient buildings of Xi’an city made by Liang Huaide. Liang, a 80-year-old man from Xi’an, Shaanxi province, spent over 20 years making the 200:1 miniature complex building, which includes the city’s landmarks like Giant Wild Goose Pagoda, the Bell Tower and Drum Tower. Made with mortise-tenon joint structures, Liang’s work consists of 100,000 parts. (Photo: China News Service/ Zhang Yuan)

The photo taken on December 11, 2019 shows miniature sculptures of ancient buildings of Xi’an city made by Liang Huaide. Liang, a 80-year-old man from Xi’an, Shaanxi province, spent over 20 years making the 200:1 miniature complex building, which includes the city’s landmarks like Giant Wild Goose Pagoda, the Bell Tower and Drum Tower. Made with mortise-tenon joint structures, Liang’s work consists of 100,000 parts. (Photo: China News Service/ Zhang Yuan)