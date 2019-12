Leaf vein picture, intangible cultural heritage in Handan

Zhu Yuyao makes leaf vein picture at home in Handan, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 11, 2019. Leaf vein picture is an intangible cultural heritage in Handan City. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

