Learning Chinese

commute通勤(tōnɡqín)A: It's almost the 25th, the very last time of the year to grab a 2019 license plate. Last week, I went to a temple to burn incense, but I don't know if my turn has come.又快到25号了,2019年最后一次抢车牌号的时候。我上周去庙里烧了香,也不知道这次能不能轮到我。(yòu kuàidào èrshíwǔ hào le, èrlínɡ yījiǔ nián zuìhòu yīcì qiǎnɡ chēpái hào de shíhòu. wǒ shànɡzhōu qùmiàolǐ shāolexiānɡ, yě bùzhīdào zhècì nénɡbùnénɡ lúndào wǒ.)B: That's a bit much? But I've also heard news of people who get fake marriages just to get a license plate.这么夸张？不过我也听说过为了拿到车牌号而假结婚的新闻呢。(zhème kuāzhānɡ?bùɡuò wǒyě tīnɡshuō ɡuò wéile nádào chēpái hào ér jiǎjiéhūn de xīnwén ne.)A: Someone like you who is only a 10-minute walk away from work could never understand our pain. I have a two-hour commute to and from work.像你这种家离公司只用步行十分钟的人肯定不了解我们的痛苦。我通勤来回要两个小时呢。(xiànɡnǐ zhèzhǒnɡ jiā lí ɡōnɡsī zhīyònɡ bùxínɡ shífēnzhōnɡ de rén kěndìnɡ bù liǎojiě wǒmén de tònɡkǔ. wǒ tōnɡqín láihuí yào liǎnɡɡè xiǎoshí ne.)B: I feel for you.同情你。(tónɡqínɡ nǐ.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT