Voices directed at HK chosen as most influential of 2019 on social media

Global Times reporter Fu Guohao was attacked by rioters at the Hong Kong International Airport on August 13. Photo: AFP

The most influential voices in 2019 collected by China's state media, including comments and speeches supporting Hong Kong's handling of violent protests, and calls to restore order in the city received the most "likes" on Chinese social media.The People's Daily, one of the most influential newspapers in China, posted on its Sina Weibo account the 2019 most influential voices with attached audio clips on Thursday.Many of the clips are about the six months of unrest in Hong Kong. One is the Global Times' reporter Fu Guohao's quote that went viral: "I support Hong Kong police, you can beat me now." Fu made the remarks when he was surrounded by protesters with his hands tied at Hong Kong's airport in August.A recording of overseas Chinese students condemning the protesters who caused chaos in Hong Kong is also among the recordings. They're heard shouting "remove the mask" in reference to rioters who wear black masks to hide their identities.Comments by China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying made the list for her slam in August against the US when she said she "just wants to sneer" at the US side as the US official called the Hong Kong protests "a beautiful sight" which Hua hoped to see in the US.The comments were widely echoed by Chinese netizens with many saying that they were deeply impressed. The topic "the 2019 annual voice collection" had been viewed more than 13 million times as of press time.Other voices include marching footsteps heard during the National Day military parade honoring the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China on October 1. There is also the roar of engines made by the first aircraft that took off from the new Beijing Daxing International Airport in September.The clips also included Chinese President Xi Jinping's New Year speech for 2019 saying "We are all running very hard. We are all dream chasers."The speech seemed to encourage netizens to continue to move forward in the upcoming 2020. A netizen wrote that "We will live to try our best, and welcome 2020!"Global Times