New exhibition explores art from young Chinese artists

Photos of veteran soldiers by artist He Fei Photo: Xu Liuliu/GT

A new exhibition at the Art Museum of the China Millennium Monument is offering visitors the opportunity to view art projects from young artists funded by the China National Arts Fund from 2014-18.The Portraits for the Time exhibition features 198 artworks including four sections covering photographs, landscape paintings and handicrafts.Fu Shaoxiong, a graduate from Tsinghua University, received support from the fund in 2018, which he used to finish his traditional tinware-inspired works. He noted that he considers the fund as an excellent platform to exchange ideas with other artists.Exhibition curator Wang Xuefeng noted that the exhibition has toured cities in China such as Changsha and Kunming and even overseas to Singapore.