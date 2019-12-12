‘The Dimensions of Family’ comes to Beijing Times Art Museum

The Memory of Family Photo: Courtesy of Beijing Times Art Museum

A new exhibition at the Beijing Times Art Museum explores the theme of family, a core value for Chinese people.The Dimensions of Family reexamines the concept of family through contemporary artworks and interactive events. The first section, Family of Time, gives visitors a clear look at the development of Chinese families from ancient times to today.Meanwhile, the Changes of Families section showcases how the Wang family, one of China's largest families, developed and changes in family structure among the ethnic minority Gejia.The Warmth of Family section features old items dating back to the 1980s such as bicycles and black and white TV sets as well as letters between family members.The exhibition is set to end on February 23, 2020.