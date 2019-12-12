Scenery of cherry valley on Wuliang Mountain in SW China's Yunnan

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 11, 2019 shows the scenery of cherry valley on Wuliang Mountain at sunrise in Yi Autonomous County of Nanjian, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Photo taken on Dec. 10, 2019 shows the scenery of cherry valley on Wuliang Mountain in Yi Autonomous County of Nanjian, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 11, 2019 shows the scenery of cherry valley on Wuliang Mountain in Yi Autonomous County of Nanjian, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 11, 2019 shows the scenery of cherry valley on Wuliang Mountain in Yi Autonomous County of Nanjian, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 10, 2019 shows the scenery of cherry valley on Wuliang Mountain at sunset in Yi Autonomous County of Nanjian, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 10, 2019 shows the scenery of cherry valley on Wuliang Mountain in Yi Autonomous County of Nanjian, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 11, 2019 shows the scenery of cherry valley on Wuliang Mountain in Yi Autonomous County of Nanjian, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 10, 2019 shows the scenery of cherry valley on Wuliang Mountain in Yi Autonomous County of Nanjian, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 10, 2019 shows the scenery of cherry valley on Wuliang Mountain in Yi Autonomous County of Nanjian, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 11, 2019 shows the scenery of cherry valley on Wuliang Mountain at sunrise in Yi Autonomous County of Nanjian, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)