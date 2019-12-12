Small barbershop favored by ‘father of hybrid rice’ for 16 years

China's most honored scientist and "father of hybrid rice," Yuan Longping (left), 90, gets his hair cuts by hairstylist surnamed Cao at a small barbershop in Changsha, Central China's Hunan Province where he has been getting trim for more than 15 years. Screenshot from Pear Video

China's much-loved "father of hybrid rice" Yuan Longping, who is now 90 years old, has been getting his hair trimmed at the same single-chair barbershop in Changsha, Central China's Hunan Province for the last 16 years.The owners of the shop, surnamed Cao, says she and Yuan have been chitchatting and having their pictures taken together since the scientist first visited her 20-square-meter shop in 2003.Cao has hung a number of photos of Yuan on the wall of her shop and in a Pear Video video.Cao said Yuan comes for a trim before he attends big events such as when he was honored in September with the Medal of the Republic, the highest honor of the country.Cao said even as a nonagenarian the agronomist is young at heart, and after every haircut he offers the same compliment: "Ha, I am feeling young again!"Yuan has given Cao both nice tips and good advice. He pays her 100 yuan ($14.2) for a trim that she usually charges only 20 yuan. Yuan always enquires about Cao's daughter, and encouraged her to persevere, Cao said in the video."I was exhausted running the barbershop by myself after two years, and had decided to quit and try my luck in a bigger city. I was just about to sign a contract on a new place when Yuan's words changed my mind," Cao said."Where will I get my hair cut if you leave?" Cao recalled Yuan telling her.Yuan developed a hybrid rice in the 1970s that increased crop yields by at 20 percent and helped feed the nation and the world."What a lovely story, I hope the barbershop and Yuan won't be disturbed now that her story is out." said an internet user on Sina Weibo.Global Times