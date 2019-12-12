Mogao Grottoes (1987) Located in Dunhuang Oasis in Northwest China's Gansu Province, Mogao Grottoes is also referred to as the Thousand-Buddha Caves for its 492 cells and cave sanctuaries, besides a large number of statues and paintings that demonstrates the exemplary Buddhist arts spanning for a thousand years starting AD366. As it is on a strategic point along the Silk Road, it has been a fuse furnace of religions, cultures and knowledge. It was included on the World Cultural Heritage List in 1987.





The more than 1,000-year-old Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, Northwest China's Gansu Province with 735 caves is a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site. Each cave has Buddha statues and wall paintings illustrating the lives and religions of people from different dynasties, which carry historical and cultural value.The exhibition about grottoes art based on the academic research on the Dunhuang grottoes and digital technology brings ancient cave art to Beijing, thousands miles away from Dunhuang, and brings the culture of the Silk Road to residents in the capital.The exhibition consists of several parts, including copies of the original caves in Mogao Grottoes, a 3D reconstruction of painted sculptures of grottoes and a display of traditional Dunhuang instruments as well as traditional clothes.