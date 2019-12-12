World’s hottest peppers grown in Serbian snow

A farmer dries chili peppers in Zhouying Village, Naodian Township of Baofeng County, Central China's Henan Province, on Oct. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

December snow flurries in Serbia haven't stopped Aleksandar Tanic from cultivating crinkly chili peppers that are considered the spiciest on the planet.The chubby and gnarled Carolina Reaper, considered to be the hottest pepper out there, was first developed in South Carolina, the US.It boasts an average of 1.6 million heat units on the "Scoville scale" that measures capsaicin, the ingredient that gives peppers their firepower.Despite Serbia's wintry temperatures, Tanic says he has no problem growing the peppers in soil beneath Mount Koritnyak in the town of Niska Banja."We have a good climate here," says Tanic. "I don't know why but the peppers are better and bigger and maybe even hotter here," he says.AFP