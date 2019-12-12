Tibetans celebrate Fairy Festival

Tibetan people celebrated their "Fairy Festival" on December 12, 2019 in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. The Fairy Festival falls on October 15 every year according to the Tibetan calendar and involves various kinds of religious activities.(Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)

