What’s hot on Weibo

K-pop star Heechul not as popular as he thinks, Chinese netizens go crazy over popular boy's love web series HIStory 3, Produce 101 Japan reveals final winners300 million views 50,000 posts

Heechul Photo: Courtesy of Weibo

In a video circulating on social media, Heechul, a member of South Korean boy group Super Junior, can be seen following behind Yoona, a member of South Korean girl group Girls' Generation, at a media event, when he is suddenly stopped by her bodyguard. Heechul, who belongs to the same entertainment company as Yoona, looks confused and wronged in the video after being intercepted.His reaction amused Chinese netizens."Heechul must be astonished that there is someone on Earth unaware of who he is," a Sina Weibo user commented.Heechul is often called a "Universal superstar" by his fans due to his high popularity.230 million views 54,000 posts

Web series HIStory 3 Photo: Courtesy of Weibo

HIStory 3: Make Our Days Count, a LGBTQ+ web series from the island of Taiwan, has become a hit among Chinese mainland viewers.The 20-episode Make Our Days Count is the third season of the HIStory web series that first premiered on February 14, 2017.Each season of the web drama presents a stand-alone story in the popular boys' love genre, which focuses on male/male relationships marketed at women.The series has accumulated a large international following and has been well-received by critics."I am fascinated by this web drama. The story between these two young men has allowed me to understand what true love is," a Chinese netizen commented on Sina Weibo after the airing of the show's penultimate episode Wednesday.220 million views 79,000 posts

Produce 101 Japan Photo: Courtesy of YouTube

Reality competition show Produce 101 Japan has revealed its newest 11-member boy band.The 11 members of the new boy band, called JO1, were revealed on the show on Wednesday, with Issei Mamehara, Ren Kawashiri and Shion Tsurubo as the top three.Chinese fans celebrated after the news hit Sina Weibo, with many taking to social media to congratulate the winners."Congratulations! You have performed well on stage and deserve your rankings. Hope you can have a bright future," one Chinese netizen wrote on Sina Weibo.Produce 101 Japan is a spin-off of the popular South Korean reality series Produce 101.