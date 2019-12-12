Italian police think stolen Klimt masterpiece found hidden behind ivy

Mural painting copy of Gustav Klimt's masterpiece The Kiss displays in a village in Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu Province in 2014. Photo: CNS

A painting by the Austrian artist Gustav Klimt that was stolen in 1997 might have been discovered, hidden in a wall of the Italian gallery where it was taken, officials said on Wednesday.Workers discovered the painting, a portrait of a young woman completed in 1917, when they cleared ivy off the outside wall of the Ricci Oddi gallery in the northern city of Piacenza, and came across a small trap door. Inside was a plastic rubbish bag that contained the artwork.The painting vanished in February 1997. Police said at the time they believed thieves had used a fishing line to hook the masterpiece off the wall and haul it up through an open skylight to the gallery roof where the frame was discarded."The painting's condition is excellent. It seems strange to believe it has been tucked away in a wall, close to the ground and vegetation for 22 years," Jonathan Papamarengh, head of culture in Piacenza town council, told Capital Radio.Reuters