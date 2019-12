Newly refurbished passenger car is seen after being lifted with a crane onto the track at the Children's Railway head station Huvosvolgy in Budapest, Hungary on Dec. 11, 2019. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Newly refurbished passenger car is seen being lifted with a crane onto the track at the Children's Railway head station Huvosvolgy in Budapest, Hungary on Dec. 11, 2019. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)