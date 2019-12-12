Around the world

The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang province File photo: VCG

China's top gene-sequencing provider BGI will participate in the Genome Program, which aims to use genomic data to improve health outcomes in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the company announced Wednesday.The program plans to use large-scale genomic data to establish a healthcare system with predictable, preventative and individual-based medical treatment for UAE residents, according to the Shenzhen-based company.It will be executed and delivered by the Abu Dhabi-based technology giant Group 42 in collaboration with companies including BGI.US-listed Chinese companies traded mostly higher on Wednesday with eight of the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P US Listed China 50 index ending on an upbeat note.Shares of Alibaba Group and Yum China Holdings rose 2.09 percent and 1.79 percent, leading the advancers in the top 10 stocks in the index.