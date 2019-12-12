Common people

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford celebrates during the Premier League match against Aston Villa at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on December 1. Photo: VCG





Manchester United and Everton are both the older teams in their city. St Marks, West Gorton only surface in 1880, two years after the works team at the Newton Heath depot of the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway workers. Liverpool actually formed from Everton itself, with the Anfield side setting up shop on the other side of ­Stanley Park after a disagreement between Everton directors.



It's not just age that they have in common of course. They both play in two of the oldest stadiums in the English Premier League and both were in fact designed by revered football architect Archibald Leitch.



Goodison Park has been Everton's home since it opened in 1892 and it has seen uninterrupted top flight football since 1954, although there have been a few near misses with relegation in the years since.



Old Trafford opened in 1910 and it remained as Leitch designed until the arrival of the English Premier League in 1992-93. It has been developed and expanded since, although not in recent years and the club has said it has no plans to expand the capacity at present.



United fans complain that the stadium was once the pride of England but it has allowed to fester under the Glazer Family ownership, with a leaking roof and facilities that are put to shade by modern stadiums created by other clubs in recent years.



That could be seen as an allegory for the performance of the club on the pitch since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. Everton boss David Moyes was the man chosen to succeed the most successful manager in the modern game, but he fell well short of expectations, not lasting the first season of his six-season contract.



Short of expectations



Falling short of expectations is another thing that United and Everton have in common. United had a trophy-laden 20-odd years under Ferguson, while Everton were champions of England in the 80s. Neither club has been anywhere near that in recent seasons. The worry for them both is that while it has been lean years for them, it has not been the case across town at their derby rivals.



For the red half of Manchester and the blue half of Merseyside becoming the second best football team in the city has been exacerbated by those rivals adding the biggest trophies in football to their cabinets.



Under Juergen Klopp and Pep Guardiola Liverpool and City have become European and English champions respectively. The duo ran a remarkable title race last season that went all the way to the final day before City made it back-to-back crowns. The Reds capped off the season by beating Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid to win the Champions League.



The season before that City won the Premier League with a record 100 points while Liverpool fans saw their team a game away from being champions of Europe. Both teams are going places and taking their supporters with them, something that both sets of fans are keen to remind their United and Everton counterparts. They have had ample opportunity with the upper hand in recent meetings between the clubs and the specter of relegation haunting United and Everton.



It was a loss to Liverpool that hammered the final nail in Moyes' coffin, just as it was when Jose Mourinho was told to clear his desk. A rivalry with the Reds is another thing that both United and Everton share. Nowadays, there is also the shared fear that they will remain in the shadows of that rival, the team who won a sixth Champions League last season and are setting the pace in the Premier League in this.



It was also a loss to Liverpool that saw Everton call time on Marco Silva's time as manager earlier this month. The game ended with a Liverpool B team putting five past their Goodison Park rivals and another cruel reminder of former Liverpool boss Bill Shankly's comment that "This city has two great teams - Liverpool and Liverpool reserves."



'Big Dunc'



In came Duncan Ferguson for the arrival of Chelsea to Goodison Park last weekend. The old ground was electric as the team went back to basics befitting a footballer who was something of a throwback in his own Premier League playing days in the 1990s. "Big Dunc" reverted to 4-4-2 and got the best performance of the season out of the struggling side.



They won 3-1 with the first goal of his tenure a towering header from Brazilian forward Richarlison, it was fitting given Ferguson's years of terrorizing opposition defenses with his own aerial ability.



Ferguson was kicking and heading every ball on the sidelines. He celebrated one goal by twirling a ballboy around such was his emotion. He even appeared to kiss Chelsea manager Frank Lampard after the game. The team on the pitch was no less spirited with one statistic suggesting that the game marked the most tackles they had put in a league game.



They will be as up for the challenge when they travel to Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon. United come in off their own best performance for months, beating City in the derby at The Etihad. That 2-1 win was masterminded by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who like Ferguson used to play up front for the team he now manages.



Both players-turned-managers were substitutes who came on during the club's biggest trophy win in recent memory: Solskjaer to grab the winner during United's Champions League win over Bayern Munich in 1999, Ferguson to help Everton see out an FA Cup shock over United in 1995.



Nothing like that is at stake on Sunday but there are three points to play for as both sides look to get this season back on track. Yet another similarity between two storied football clubs. They will add another chapter this weekend with the only thing for certain that it won't be 4-0 to Everton like their last meeting in April.