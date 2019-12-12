Indian police shoot blanks at demonstrators over new law

Police disperse protestors demonstrating against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in Guwahati, India, Dec. 11, 2019. The upper house of Indian parliament, or Rajya Sabha, passed the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) Wednesday evening, officials said. (Str/Xinhua)

Indian police fired blanks on Thursday as thousands of protesters ignored a curfew in the northeast of the country, in a fresh day of demonstrations against contentious new citizenship legislation.Officials said 20-30 people have been hurt in the protests in recent days, with vehicles torched and police firing tear gas and charging the crowds with heavy wooden sticks.Five thousand paramilitary forces were deployed in the city of Guwahati in Assam state, while many roads and highways were blocked to prevent the spread of protests.All train services to Tripura and Assam were suspended and some flights were canceled. Several cricket and soccer matches scheduled to take place in Assam were canceled amid the curfew.Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought to calm the situation in a series of tweets that many in the region could not read because mobile internet was blocked in some areas.The Citizenship Amendment Bill, passed by the upper house on Wednesday, allows for the fast-tracking of citizenship applications from religious ­minorities from three neighboring countries, but not Muslims.For Islamic groups, the opposition, rights groups and others, this is part of Modi's Hindu-nationalist agenda to marginalize India's 200 million Muslims, something he denies.Many in India's far-flung northeast object because they fear that the legislation, which prompted angry exchanges in parliament this week, will give citizenship to Hindu immigrants from Bangladesh.