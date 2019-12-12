China updates space observation of Earth

BeiDou Navigation Satellite System applications on display at an expo Photo: China News Service

China has greatly improved its ability to observe the Earth from space through a series of high-resolution remote sensing satellites it has sent into orbit over the past nine years, according to the China National Space Administration (CNSA).The satellites belong to China's high-resolution Earth observation project, the Gaofen project, initiated in 2010. They have formed a stable satellite remote sensing system, said Tong Xudong, chief designer of the project.The project has increased the resolution of China's low-Earth-orbit remote sensing satellites from 2.1 meters to 0.65 meters, and the resolution of China's geostationary-orbit remote sensing satellites has improved from the kilometer level to 50 meters, Tong said.The satellites, covering different observation bands, are deployed in different orbits, giving China the preliminary ability of all-weather and round-the-clock observation, he said.Launched on April 26, 2013, Gaofen-1 can complete one full rotation around the globe in four days, with medium resolution and wide coverage observation abilities.Gaofen-2, sent into space on August 19, 2014, has two cameras with resolutions of less than one meter, boosting China's civil-use remote sensing satellites to sub-meter level.Gaofen-4, launched on December 29, 2015, is China's first geosynchronous-orbit high-definition optical imaging satellite.Gaofen-3, launched on August 10, 2016, is China's first synthetic-aperture radar imaging satellite.Gaofen-5, launched on May 9, 2018, has a spectral resolution greater than 5 nanometers, and is the world's first satellite to realize hyperspectral comprehensive observation of both land and atmosphere.Gaofen-6, launched on June 2, 2018, has a similar function to Gaofen-1, but with better cameras and the ability to circle the globe in just two days.Gaofen-7, launched on November 3, 2019, is China's first civil-use optical-transmission three-dimensional surveying and mapping satellite that reaches the sub-meter level.The project has helped reduce China's dependence on foreign remote sensing satellite data, replacing almost 80 percent of foreign data, said Tong.Data from the Gaofen satellites has been widely used in more than 20 industries across China.The project has also promoted China's aerospace cooperation with countries including Russia, Brazil, Egypt and India, as well as international organizations, and has helped serve countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative.The CNSA recently announced it would make 16-meter resolution data obtained by the Gaofen-1 and Gaofen-6 satellites available to global users.