Software firms to jointly make Kylin OS

China Standard Software Co (CS2C) and Tianjin Kylin Information Co (TKC) will jointly build a domestic operating system, according to China Electronics Corporation.The development of a domestic independent operating system with a unified technical system and ecosystem is urgently needed to provide a better user experience, said He Wenzhe, chief financial officer of China National Software and Service Co.The NeoKylin Linux operating system developed by CS2C and the Kylin server operating system developed by TKC are the two most important domestic operating systems in the market.The NeoKylin Linux operating system fully supports mainstream open-hardware platforms at home and abroad, covering both server and desktop versions, and it is compatible with more than 4,000 software and hardware products, said Han Naiping, general manager of CS2C.After more than 10 years of development, the Kylin server operating system has formed three series of operating-system products including a server, a desktop and embedded products, as well as Kylin Cloud and Big Data.The system has nearly 100 software copyrights and patents, and has core competitiveness in the fields of independent security products and technologies, said Kong Jinzhu, general manager of TKC.At present, the two enterprises' products have been widely used and are recognized in finance, energy, transportation, health care and other industries.After the operating system is jointly built, the two companies' research advantages and innovation resources can form a unified force. With the expanded scale, the operating-system products can be deeply integrated with each central processing unit (CPU) more quickly and efficiently, which can further meet users' needs and promote product innovation.