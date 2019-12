A panda keeper carries a cub on their way back to the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda at the Wolong National Nature Reserve, Southwest China's Sichuan Province on Thursday. Its mother Qiaoqiao, which was raised in captivity and released in the wild in March before mating with a wild panda and giving birth to twins, was also brought back to the center. Photo: CNSphoto

