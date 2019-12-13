Meeting charts economic course

Photo: VCG

Given pressure from domestic economic restructuring and the sluggish global market amid a trade war with the US, China will gear up to stabilize growth, which is a top priority, by deepening reform and further opening up in 2020, a year the country aims to realize building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, experts said.The annual Central Economic Work Conference , which charts the course for the country's economic policy in the coming year, was held in Beijing from Tuesday to Thursday.In a speech at the pace-setting conference, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, reviewed the country's economic work in 2019, analyzed the current situation and outlined key tasks for 2020, according to the Xinhua News Agency.Facing rising domestic and overseas challenges since the start of this year, China has insisted on its development path of supply-side reform, advanced high-quality growth, achieved key progress in the three tough battles of preventing financial risks, reducing poverty and tackling pollution, according to the conference, which highlighted that China will be committed to keeping economic operations within a reasonable range.Those achievements did not come in an easy way and the fundamental reason for the hard won achievements lies in the adherence to the centralized and unified leadership of the Party, efforts to deepen reform and open up and full play to the initiative of the central and local governments, the conference said.Policymakers mapped out major economic tasks for the next year at the conference, including promoting high-quality economic growth, ensuring that the task of poverty alleviation can be completed on time and in an all-round way, continuing to adopt proactive fiscal policies and prudent monetary policies and deepening the reform of the country's economic system.In a bid to realize the goals of next year, the top priority is to maintain stable growth, keep macroeconomic policies stable and microeconomic policies flexible, and ensure social policies cover people's basic needs and welfare of the disadvantaged, according to the conference.The tone-setting conference sent a strong signal to the world that regardless of external and internal uncertainties the country is facing now, the world's second largest economy will firmly stick to its plan of structural adjustment and industrial upgrading in the next year, Cong Yi, a professor at the Tianjin University of Finance and Economics, told the Global Times on Thursday"All of the key points the central government stressed during the conference is stabilizing, while it is not designed to secure a fast economic growth, but to maintain its pace of deepening reforms and heading toward a high-quality development model," Cong said, adding that people should focus on quality than quantity.A sound and stable economic situation at home, centered with the central government's stabilizing featured chart, will be strongest support for China to cope with external challenges amid the ongoing China-US trade war and a slowdown in the world economy, experts said.

Villagers renovate a dilapidated house in Bahao Village in Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 12, 2019. Dahua, where rocky hills cover over 90 percent of the land, is one of the most impoverished areas in south China's Guangxi. Photo: Xinhua

Photo: Xinhua