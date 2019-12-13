Assets of China's financial institutions up 8.1 percent

A view of People's Bank of China in Beijing. File photo: VCG

The total assets of Chinese financial institutions rose 8.1 percent to 312.46 trillion yuan (about 44.5 trillion US dollars) at the end of the third quarter, central bank data showed Thursday.At the end of Q3, banking institutions saw their total assets at 284.67 trillion yuan, up 7.7 percent year on year, according to the People's Bank of China (PBOC).The total assets of securities institutions rose 13.6 percent year on year to 7.83 trillion yuan, while those of insurance institutions rose 11.7 percent to 19.96 trillion yuan.The total liabilities of China's financial institutions were 283.94 trillion yuan, up 7.6 percent from a year ago, PBOC data showed.