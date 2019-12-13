2 die in India's Assam state as protests against Citizenship legislation turn violent

Protesters shout slogans during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in New Delhi, India, Dec. 12, 2019. Protests intensified Thursday in India's northeastern states of Assam and Tripura against the government's Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), officials said. Photo: Xinhua

At least two persons died in police firing in India's northeastern state of Assam's capital city Guwahati on Thursday, said media reports.According to the reports, the victims were protesters who were agitating against the passage of the "Citizenship (Amendment) Bill" by the country's parliament this week.The Bill envisages provisions for guaranteeing Indian citizenship for the immigrants from six particular communities from three countries -- Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.Identity of both the victims could not be ascertained yet.Violent protests have been going on in Assam against the CAB since Monday. The state's local residents argue that with the passage of the Bill, immigrants from neighbouring country Bangladesh would influx the state swamping indigenous communities, burdening resources, and threatening their language, culture and tradition.