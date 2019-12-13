China's FDI inflow up 6 pct in January-November period

Photo:VCG
Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Chinese mainland expanded six percent year on year to 845.9 billion yuan in the first 11 months of the year, data from the Ministry of Commerce
(MOC) showed Friday.
In US dollar terms, the FDI inflow stood at 124.4 billion dollars during the period, rising 2.6 percent year on year.
In November alone, FDI inflows came in at 93.5 billion yuan, up 1.5 percent year on year.
During the January-November period, a total of 36,747 new foreign-funded enterprises were established.
Foreign investment in high-tech industries surged 27.6 percent year on year to 240.7 billion yuan, accounting for 28.5 percent of the total FDI, MOC data showed.
Inflows to high-tech manufacturing and high-tech services came in at 83.4 billion yuan and 157.3 billion yuan, up 5.7 percent and 43.4 percent, respectively.
China's pilot free trade zones saw FDI inflow reach 121.3 billion yuan, accounting for 14.3 percent of the total FDI.