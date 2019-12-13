China-India troops practice insertion by helicopters

Chinese and Indian soldiers exchange fast-roping methods prior to a training exercise in Meghalaya’s Shillong of India. Troops from both sides practiced insertion by helicopters during the 8th “Hand-in-Hand 2019” Joint Counter-terrorism Exercise at Umroi Cantonment in India on December 12, 2019. The 16-day exercise was kicked off on December 7, 2019. Photo:eng.chinamil.com.cn

Chinese and Indian soldiers rush to board an Indian transport helicopter as they practicing insertion by helicopters during the 8th “Hand-in-Hand 2019” Joint Counter-terrorism Exercise at Umroi Cantonment in India on December 12, 2019.The 16-day exercise was kicked off on December 7, 2019. Photo:eng.chinamil.com.cn

Chinese and Indian soldiers provide security to each other as their fellows fast-rope from an Indian transport helicopter during the 8th “Hand-in-Hand 2019” Joint Counter-terrorism Exercise at Umroi Cantonment in India on December 12, 2019. The 16-day exercise was kicked off on December 7, 2019. Photo:eng.chinamil.com.cn

