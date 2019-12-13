Pavilions on ancient city wall in Jiangxi

The aerial photo taken on December 12, 2019 shows Yugu Pavilion and Bajing Pavilion on ancient city wall in Ganzhou, East China’s Jiangxi province. Built during the Han dynasty (202 BC-220 AD), the wall is now over 3,000 meters long after renovation and reinforcement. Photo:China News Service

