Panda mother returns to center after mating in wild

A giant panda mother raised in captivity was brought back to the conservation center Thursday after mating with a wild panda and giving birth to twins in southwest China. Panda Qiao Qiao and one of her cubs were doing fine after returning to the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in Wolong National Nature Reserve, Sichuan Province, their keepers said. The other twin cub was returned to captivity earlier as panda mothers usually refuse to care for both twins. The center's staff said they first lured Qiao Qiao into a cage with bamboo shoots and other food. Then staff wearing coats with the smell of the panda mother captured the cub. The "capture" lasted about five hours. Photo: China News Service

