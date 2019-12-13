Migratory swans fly to Guide of NW China's Qinghai for wintering

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/12/13 20:47:15

Swans are seen in the Yellow River wetland in Guide County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Dec. 12, 2019. Hundreds of migratory swans flied to Guide for wintering. Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA
