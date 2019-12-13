Migratory swans fly to Guide of NW China's Qinghai for wintering

Swans are seen in the Yellow River wetland in Guide County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Dec. 12, 2019. Hundreds of migratory swans flied to Guide for wintering. Photo:Xinhua

Swans are seen in the Yellow River wetland in Guide County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Dec. 12, 2019. Hundreds of migratory swans flied to Guide for wintering. Photo:Xinhua

Swans are seen in the Yellow River wetland in Guide County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Dec. 12, 2019. Hundreds of migratory swans flied to Guide for wintering. Photo:Xinhua

Swans are seen in the Yellow River wetland in Guide County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Dec. 12, 2019. Hundreds of migratory swans flied to Guide for wintering. Photo:Xinhua

Swans are seen in the Yellow River wetland in Guide County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Dec. 12, 2019. Hundreds of migratory swans flied to Guide for wintering. Photo:Xinhua

Swans are seen in the Yellow River wetland in Guide County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Dec. 12, 2019. Hundreds of migratory swans flied to Guide for wintering. Photo:Xinhua

Swans are seen in the Yellow River wetland in Guide County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Dec. 12, 2019. Hundreds of migratory swans flied to Guide for wintering. Photo:Xinhua