Air pollution resulted from bushfire in Australia affects capital Canberra

Photo taken on Dec. 12, 2019 shows the Lake Burley Griffin in Canberra, Australia. Air pollution resulted from bushfire in Australia has affected the capital Canberra, where smog shrouded the city. Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Dec. 12, 2019 shows the Parliament House in Canberra, Australia. Air pollution resulted from bushfire in Australia has affected the capital Canberra, where smog shrouded the city. Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Dec. 12, 2019 shows the National Museum of Australia in Canberra, Australia. Air pollution resulted from bushfire in Australia has affected the capital Canberra, where smog shrouded the city. Photo:Xinhua