China approves draft regulation on implementing foreign investment law
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/12/13 21:02:45
Logos of foreign banks on an office building in Beijing’s Financial Street Photo: IC
China approved a draft regulation on implementing the foreign investment law Thursday to better protect the interests of foreign investors.
The draft regulation was passed at a State Council executive meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.
With detailed measures on protecting foreign investment, the regulation will go into effect on Jan. 1 next year together with the foreign investment law, according to a statement released after the meeting.