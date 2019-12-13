US envoy to visit Seoul

Police officers stand guard in front of the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, March 9, 2017. (Xinhua/Liu Yun)
The US special envoy for North Korea
will arrive in South Korea on Sunday ahead of a year-end deadline set by Pyongyang for Washington to soften its approach to stalled denuclearization talks, Seoul said on Friday.
Stephen Biegun will be in Seoul for a three-day stay and hold consultations with his counterpart Lee Do-hoon and other officials, South Korea's foreign ministry said on Friday.