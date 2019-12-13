14 killed in van crash in southwest Pakistan

Photo: Xinhua

At least 14 people were killed in western Pakistan Friday when a passenger van hit a truck loaded with smuggled fuel, police said.The early morning collision took place in Qila Saifullah district, about 200 kilometers northeast of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province. The van caught fire after hitting the truck, Abdul Jabbar, a police official at the scene told AFP, adding police had recovered 14 bodies, several of which had been severely burned and could not be immediately identified.