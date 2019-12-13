1,500-year-old tomb murals still look so alive

Some murals from three tombs dating back to the Northern Dynasties (386-581) are exhibited at Shanxi Museum in Taiyuan, capital of north China's Shanxi Province, featuring illustrations of hunting activities as well as gods and spirits. Experts say the portrayal of a grand wooden building is the finest of all such depictions they have ever found in tombs from the late Northern Dynasties. The exhibition will last for three months. Photo:China News Service

