Scenery of Danjiangkou Reservoir region in Nanyang, central China's Henan

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 10, 2019 shows the scenery of the Danjiangkou Reservoir region in Xichuan County of Nanyang, central China's Henan Province. The middle route of China's south-to-north water diversion project begins at the Danjiangkou Reservoir and runs across Henan and Hebei provinces before reaching Tianjin and Beijing. Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 10, 2019 shows the scenery of the Danjiangkou Reservoir region in Xichuan County of Nanyang, central China's Henan Province. The middle route of China's south-to-north water diversion project begins at the Danjiangkou Reservoir and runs across Henan and Hebei provinces before reaching Tianjin and Beijing. Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 10, 2019 shows the scenery of the Danjiangkou Reservoir region in Xichuan County of Nanyang, central China's Henan Province. The middle route of China's south-to-north water diversion project begins at the Danjiangkou Reservoir and runs across Henan and Hebei provinces before reaching Tianjin and Beijing. Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 10, 2019 shows the scenery of the Danjiangkou Reservoir region in Xichuan County of Nanyang, central China's Henan Province. The middle route of China's south-to-north water diversion project begins at the Danjiangkou Reservoir and runs across Henan and Hebei provinces before reaching Tianjin and Beijing. Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 10, 2019 shows the scenery of the Danjiangkou Reservoir region in Xichuan County of Nanyang, central China's Henan Province. The middle route of China's south-to-north water diversion project begins at the Danjiangkou Reservoir and runs across Henan and Hebei provinces before reaching Tianjin and Beijing. Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 10, 2019 shows the scenery of the Danjiangkou Reservoir region in Xichuan County of Nanyang, central China's Henan Province. The middle route of China's south-to-north water diversion project begins at the Danjiangkou Reservoir and runs across Henan and Hebei provinces before reaching Tianjin and Beijing. Photo:Xinhua