Chinese premier calls for enhanced cooperation with Micronesia on climate change, fisheries

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang meets with President of the Federated States of Micronesia David W. Panuelo at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 13, 2019.(Photo: Xinhua)

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang Friday met with President of the Federated States of Micronesia David W. Panuelo, calling on both sides to enhance cooperation on climate change and marine fisheries.Li spoke highly of the sound development of bilateral ties as this year marks the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Micronesia.Noting that China has always maintained that all countries, big or small, are equal members of the international community, Li said China supports Micronesia in choosing their own path of development and would like to advance the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries on the basis of mutual respect and equal treatment.Li said China stands ready to further synergize development strategies with Micronesia and intensify cooperation in areas including marine fisheries.China attaches great importance to the special concerns of Micronesia and other Pacific island countries on climate change, said the premier, adding that China honors its commitment to implementing the Paris Agreement and would like to work with Micronesia to strengthen South-South cooperation and exchanges of experience with climate change.Panuelo said his country highly values its relations with China and will adhere to the one-China policy.On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of forging diplomatic ties, Panuelo said Micronesia is ready to intensify high-level exchanges with China, deepen friendship between the two peoples and enhance cooperation in different areas including climate change.Micronesia highly appreciates China's efforts on addressing climate change and would like to work with China under the framework of the United Nations, said the president.Panuelo is paying a seven-day state visit to China from Wednesday.